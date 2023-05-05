Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Barclays

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBH. FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sell rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.1 %

ZBH opened at $136.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

