Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Rating Reiterated by 58.com

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at 58.com in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.91. 993,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,101. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after buying an additional 235,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after buying an additional 683,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after buying an additional 650,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,945,000 after buying an additional 95,972 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

