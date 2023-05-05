Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 58.com

58.com reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.91. The company had a trading volume of 993,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.03.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

