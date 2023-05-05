Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 2,873,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,673,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Zomedica in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 90.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Zomedica in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zomedica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Zomedica by 1,047.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Zomedica by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares during the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

