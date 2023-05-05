Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

