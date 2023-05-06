1,043,848 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,043,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $21,623,000. Boston Partners owned 1.19% of Bloomin’ Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 305,915 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

BLMN opened at $24.12 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

