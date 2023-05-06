1,136 Shares in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) Bought by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 1,183.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PBDM opened at $26.62 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.

About Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF

The Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (PBDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed-market securities, excluding the US and Canada. PBDM was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

