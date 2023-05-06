22,040 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

