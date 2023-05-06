2,738 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 200,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,217,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $192,705,000 after acquiring an additional 154,040 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

