38,906 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by Decade Renewable Partners LP

Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 26,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 23,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $39.70. 5,792,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,247. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

