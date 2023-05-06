3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $176,954,000 after acquiring an additional 91,021 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in 3M by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in 3M by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 856,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,070,000 after buying an additional 60,082 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

