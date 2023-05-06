4,542 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.3 %

ALB traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $179.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,008. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. CICC Research started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.05.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

