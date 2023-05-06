5,326 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $53.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 60,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

