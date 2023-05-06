9,411 Shares in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 366.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $39.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

