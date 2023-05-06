A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives $19,725.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19,725.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $8.81 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $2.2074 dividend. This represents a yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

