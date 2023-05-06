AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAONGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

AAON Stock Up 7.2 %

AAON stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.26. 522,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,882. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in AAON by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in AAON by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAON has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

