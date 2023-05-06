AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

AAON stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.26. 522,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,882. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in AAON by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in AAON by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of several analyst reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

