Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 935 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MDLZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,461,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,329. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

