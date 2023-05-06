Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,223,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,539. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

