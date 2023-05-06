Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 7,750 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

