Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 130 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average of $180.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

