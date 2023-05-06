Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock worth $4,833,203. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 18,935,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,605,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.45. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

