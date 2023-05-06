AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $5.99 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $14.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of -0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AbCellera Biologics

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

