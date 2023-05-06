ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.37 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $221.45 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025633 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019680 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,687.54 or 1.00040458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002316 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $279.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

