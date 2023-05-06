Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.73 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
