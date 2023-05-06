Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANFGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

