Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW) Stock Price Down 1%

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 396 ($4.95) and last traded at GBX 398 ($4.97). Approximately 2,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 16,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($5.02).
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £63.63 million and a P/E ratio of 120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 398 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 398.
About Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Thailand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
