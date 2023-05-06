Acala Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.26 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $47.85 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,833.21 or 0.99992579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 661,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07756474 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,058,779.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.