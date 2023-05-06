ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 15.6 %

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 972,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $485.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -187.49%.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 116.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BWS Financial cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Articles

