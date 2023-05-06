Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.66

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.66 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.81). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 66.70 ($0.83), with a volume of 832,256 shares trading hands.

Accsys Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £143.69 million, a PE ratio of -545.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.67.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

