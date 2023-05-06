ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,532.56 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $10,532.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 948,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,227,556.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,000 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $19,990.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 245 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,410.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 133 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,394.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,549 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $29,895.70.

On Thursday, April 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 1,466 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 445 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $8,962.30.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACR opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 118.26, a quick ratio of 118.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 87,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.