Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Acushnet has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Acushnet Price Performance

NYSE:GOLF opened at $53.25 on Friday. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Acushnet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,134,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Acushnet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

