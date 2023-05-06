ADT (NYSE:ADT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday.

ADT Trading Up 12.3 %

NYSE ADT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. ADT has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 1.69.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Analysts expect that ADT will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,901.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Porpora purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $61,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,151.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Smail purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 457,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,540 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 40.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

