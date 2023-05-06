Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $89.84 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

