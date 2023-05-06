Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 390.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

