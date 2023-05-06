AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWSH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of DWSH opened at $9.39 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NYSEARCA:DWSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.