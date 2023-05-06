aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.29

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $180.55 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003771 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001445 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,042,322 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.