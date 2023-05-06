aelf (ELF) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.29 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $183.82 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,042,322 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

