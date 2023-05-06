Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,976 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 430.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average is $103.98. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

