Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 61 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $29.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,691.58. 75,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,069. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,722.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,526.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,478.59.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.