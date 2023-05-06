Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares worth $1,057,049. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

