Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $13,464,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,425,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

