Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 344,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,639,000 after acquiring an additional 127,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 128,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

