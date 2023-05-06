Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.6% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

