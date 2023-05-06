Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,376 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,938,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $45.39 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

