Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MetLife Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of MET stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.