Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 919 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MongoDB by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 325,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5,168.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 273,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,751,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 236.2% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 289,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 203,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,096,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.29. 1,759,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $390.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

