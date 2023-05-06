Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $44.18 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNM. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson purchased 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

