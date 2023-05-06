Agenus (AGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 235.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $522.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 128,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,243.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agenus by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,562,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,466 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,923,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 551,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 432,108 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

