Agenus (AGEN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 235.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Agenus Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of AGEN opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $522.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Agenus
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Agenus by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,562,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,466 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,923,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 551,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 432,108 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.
About Agenus
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agenus (AGEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.