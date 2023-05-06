Agenus Inc Buys 128,689 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 128,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,473,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,191,243.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, May 5th, Agenus Inc bought 100,200 shares of Agenus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00.

NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.57. 5,652,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative net margin of 235.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. Analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth $26,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

