Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Major Shareholder Agenus Inc Acquires 100,200 Shares of Stock

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 100,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,595,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,294.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Agenus Inc purchased 128,689 shares of Agenus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $138,984.12.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. Agenus had a negative return on equity of 1,159.04% and a negative net margin of 235.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agenus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 756.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 172,887 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Agenus by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

