Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACDVF. Citigroup upgraded Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday.
Air Canada Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.
About Air Canada
Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Canada (ACDVF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.