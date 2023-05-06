Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACDVF. Citigroup upgraded Air Canada from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday.

Air Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

